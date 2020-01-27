Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.36 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 234,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

