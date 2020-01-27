Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Trading Down 1.9%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, approximately 293 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

