Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Position Boosted by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,570. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

