LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1644249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

LeoNovus Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LeoNovus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeoNovus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit