Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $211,000 in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,406,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,037,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.65. 621,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

