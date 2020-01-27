LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,606. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.