LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 316,949 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

SPEM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 28,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

