LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,369. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.