LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

