LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 100,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

