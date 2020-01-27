LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 1,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,300. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $48.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

