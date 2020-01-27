LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

