LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.40. 1,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

