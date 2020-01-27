LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. 3,377,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

