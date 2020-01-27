Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $357.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

