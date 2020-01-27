LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $15.02

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $15.02. LexinFintech shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 3,272,768 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

