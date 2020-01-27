Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Raised by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Life Storage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $114.67. 46,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

