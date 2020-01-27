Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.15

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $20.27. Limoneira shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 2,282 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $359.12 million, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $126,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit