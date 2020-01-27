Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.15

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $20.27. Limoneira shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 2,282 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $359.12 million, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $126,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

