Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Linde by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $209.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $156.88 and a 52-week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

