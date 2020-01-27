LiteCoin Ultra Price Down 1.5% This Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $3,956.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,426.63 or 2.17644604 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00028240 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

