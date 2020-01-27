Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 243.3% in January

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the December 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.95. 96,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.