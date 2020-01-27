Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $432.94. 67,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $433.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.07 and a 200 day moving average of $384.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

