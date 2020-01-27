Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

LMT stock opened at $432.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

