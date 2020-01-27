Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading 0.7% Higher

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.80 ($17.21) and last traded at €14.80 ($17.21), 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.70 ($17.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.82 and a 200 day moving average of €14.78. The firm has a market cap of $357.49 million and a PE ratio of 109.63.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. It offers its customers the possibility to participate in the state-licensed lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

