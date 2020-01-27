Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00010540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, YoBit, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Upbit, BiteBTC, BigONE and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

