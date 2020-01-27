MA Private Wealth Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,722 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

