MA Private Wealth Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

VIG stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

