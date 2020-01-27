Martin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67,786 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 962,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $8,869,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Target by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

