Martin Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,721,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $295.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

