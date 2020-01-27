Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 178,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,432,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.81. 2,172,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,211 shares of company stock worth $64,530,786. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

