Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,211 shares of company stock worth $64,530,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

