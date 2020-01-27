Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

