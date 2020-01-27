Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 1,170 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 16.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $199.19 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $200.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.67. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.