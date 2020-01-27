Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 95 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.85.

UNP stock opened at $185.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.