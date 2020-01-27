Maxim Group Raises QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $48.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

QCR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,293. QCR has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 1,017.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 163.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

