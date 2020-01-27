MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $27,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after purchasing an additional 79,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 899,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 707,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.35. The stock had a trading volume of 419,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.