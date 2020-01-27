Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $53,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

