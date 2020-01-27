Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 143,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 55,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.