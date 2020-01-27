Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,679,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,408. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average of $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

