Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.12 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $22.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $567.06. 835,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,670. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

