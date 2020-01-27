Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $60,571,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $59,522,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 48.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.58. The stock had a trading volume of 757,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

