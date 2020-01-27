Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.51, for a total transaction of $1,534,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,652 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,738 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $428.35. 18,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $331.34 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

