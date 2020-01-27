Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.10. 10,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,282. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

