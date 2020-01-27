Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Metlife by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MET traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. 218,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

