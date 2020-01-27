Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 28,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Metro Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

