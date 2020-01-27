Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66, approximately 4,555,545 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,164,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

MIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

The stock has a market cap of $830.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

