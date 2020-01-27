Micromines Hits Market Capitalization of $57,781.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Crex24 and Bilaxy. Micromines has a total market cap of $57,781.00 and $7.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

