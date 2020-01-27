MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOFG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. 2,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

