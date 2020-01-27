Miramont Resources (CNSX:MONT) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Miramont Resources Corp (CNSX:MONT) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 100,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,445% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10.

Miramont Resources Company Profile (CNSX:MONT)

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Miramont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miramont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.