Miramont Resources (CNSX:MONT) Trading Down 14.3%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Shares of Miramont Resources Corp (CNSX:MONT) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 100,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,445% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10.

Miramont Resources Company Profile (CNSX:MONT)

Miramont Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha projects located in the Puno and Tacna region of Southern Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Miramont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miramont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit