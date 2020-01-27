Moin (MOIN) Market Cap Hits $46,876.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Moin has a market capitalization of $46,876.00 and $237.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,923,554 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

